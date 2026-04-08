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Craig Melvin makes major flub on the Today show: 5 things to know on Jenna Bush Hager revelation

Craig Melvin mistakenly revealed Jenna Bush Hager's cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 during the Today show, leaving her stunned.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 11:24 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Craig Melvin made a significant error on the Today show on Wednesday. While the co-hosts were engaged in a discussion about the eagerly awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 46-year-old co-anchor mistakenly revealed that Jenna Bush Hager would be making a cameo appearance in the film.

Craig Melvin revealed Jenna Bush Hager's cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, shocking her Today co-host.(AP)

“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good?” Melvin said. “You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!”

Also Read: Dianna Russini net worth: Does NFL reporter have kids with Kevin Goldschmidt?

Bush Hager expresses shock as Craig Melvin drops major Spoiler about The Devil Wears Prada 2

  1. The camera subsequently shifted to a stunned Bush Hager, 44, who appeared with her mouth agape at Melvin’s unexpected declaration. “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb, but if you’re…” shocked Hager said.
  2. Savannah Guthrie, who made her return to the show earlier this week following a prolonged absence, humorously remarked, “This is live. You cannot tell Craig of anything!”
  3. When Melvin said that he believed it was widely known, weatherman Al Roker said, “It is now!”
  4. The specific role that Bush Hager will play in the film remains unclear, which features Meryl Streep portraying Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.
  5. Melvin then apologised to Hager, saying “it is my bad”.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 to be released on May 1

Today is broadcast on weekdays on NBC. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in theaters on May 1.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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