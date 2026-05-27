Daleza Fregoso update: Abductor accused of murdering victim's mom; LA Amber Alert remains active
Ruben Fregoso, sought in connection with the abduction of four-year-old Daleza Fregoso, is a person of interest in the violent death of the girl’s mother.
A man sought in connection with the abduction of a four-year-old girl, Daleza Fregoso, is a person of interest in the violent death of the girl’s mother, police said Tuesday. Daleza is believed to have been abducted in the Arlington Heights area by Ruben Fregoso, 44.
Daleza and Ruben’s relationship was not immediately disclosed. An Amber alert remains in effect.
What we know so far
Officers were called to the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood to conduct a welfare check on Monday around 12:30 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
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“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female deceased inside the residence,” police said, per NewsNation. “Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died as a result of violence.”
The victim’s husband, Ruben, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation.{{/usCountry}}
The victim’s husband, Ruben, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation.{{/usCountry}}
Later that day, an Amber Alert was issued for Daleza by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. The alert said Daleza and Ruben were last seen about 4 am on Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles.{{/usCountry}}
Later that day, an Amber Alert was issued for Daleza by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. The alert said Daleza and Ruben were last seen about 4 am on Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles.{{/usCountry}}
The two were believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV with the California license plate 9DAW715. However, the CHP reported at about 10:30 pm Monday that the car was located.{{/usCountry}}
The two were believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV with the California license plate 9DAW715. However, the CHP reported at about 10:30 pm Monday that the car was located.{{/usCountry}}
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The suspect and the child remain missing. The CHP did not reveal where the car was found.
Deleza is described as 3 feet tall. She weighs black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 45 pounds.
Ruben is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.