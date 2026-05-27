Daleza Fregoso update: Abductor accused of murdering victim's mom; LA Amber Alert remains active

A man sought in connection with the abduction of a four-year-old girl, Daleza Fregoso, is a person of interest in the violent death of the girl’s mother, police said Tuesday. Daleza is believed to have been abducted in the Arlington Heights area by Ruben Fregoso, 44.

Daleza Fregoso (R) is believed to be with Ruben Fregoso (L), who has been named as the suspect(@CHPAlerts/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Daleza and Ruben’s relationship was not immediately disclosed. An Amber alert remains in effect.

What we know so far

Officers were called to the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood to conduct a welfare check on Monday around 12:30 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Read More | Where is Dane Richman? Search underway for Utah dad and sons he abducted as police reveal shocking new details

“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female deceased inside the residence,” police said, per NewsNation. “Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died as a result of violence.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim’s husband, Ruben, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s husband, Ruben, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Later that day, an Amber Alert was issued for Daleza by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. The alert said Daleza and Ruben were last seen about 4 am on Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later that day, an Amber Alert was issued for Daleza by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. The alert said Daleza and Ruben were last seen about 4 am on Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two were believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV with the California license plate 9DAW715. However, the CHP reported at about 10:30 pm Monday that the car was located. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two were believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV with the California license plate 9DAW715. However, the CHP reported at about 10:30 pm Monday that the car was located. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspect and the child remain missing. The CHP did not reveal where the car was found.

Deleza is described as 3 feet tall. She weighs black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 45 pounds.

Ruben is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anyone with information has been urged to contact LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON