Dallas fire: Explosion after gas leak near Oak Cliff sparks blaze; videos emerge

A likely gas leak at a building in Oak Cliff, downtown Dallas, Texas led to a loud explosion and fire. Smoke from the blaze could be visible in nearby areas. Videos of the fire emerged.

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According to local scanner reports, the explosion reportedly happened at an apartment building on the 400 block of East 9th Street and the fire broke out soon after. Fox 26 Houston reports citing Dallas Fire Rescue that at least one person has been taken to hospital while several have been injured in the incident.

Videos of the fire emerged on social media as residents shared them. Black smoke from the blaze was visible as far away as the Dallas Zoo. As of now, officials have not confirmed details regarding the case of the fire.

Here's a video of the fire shared by a local:

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{{^usCountry}} Scanner reports indicate that there has been a partial collapse of the building as the fire burns. One engine was already at the scene while more joined in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scanner reports indicate that there has been a partial collapse of the building as the fire burns. One engine was already at the scene while more joined in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's another video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's another video: {{/usCountry}}

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Oak Cliff is a large neighborhood area in the southwestern part of Dallas, just south of downtown.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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