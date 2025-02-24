Dan Bongino family: All about wife Paula Andrea and children

Ex-Secret Service agent and conservative media personality Dan Bongino will serve as the next deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Donald Trump announced Sunday. Dan Bongino with his wife and children. (Facebook/Dan Bongino)

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social . “Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel.”

Dan Bongino Family -

Dan Bongino, born and raised in Queens, New York City, hails from an Italian-American background. He is married to Paula Andrea, née Martinez, who was born and raised in Colombia.

In 2023, Bongino claimed his wife was dragged out of a Palm Beach Italian restaurant by an employee for “waiting in the wrong line for the restroom,” Daily Mail reported.

The couple has two daughters: Isabel Bongino and Amelia Bongino. Isabel, a podcaster, is 21 years old.

In 2022, Dan posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate Isabel’s 18th birthday.

“I’m so proud of my daughter Isabel for the woman she’s become. We celebrated her 18th birthday this past weekend with friends and family and we built memories for a lifetime,” he wrote.

Amelia Bongino, born in 2012, is the couple's younger daughter.

The family resides in Palm City, Florida.

Who is Dan Bongino?

Dan Bongino’s career began as a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer from 1995 to 1999. He then served as a U.S. Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011. Bongino later ran unsuccessfully for Congress three times as a Republican. He currently hosts of ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ on Rumble.

Bongino previously hosted ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino’ on Fox News until April 2023.

Dan Bongino released a statement announcing his departure.

“It’s tough. It’s tough to say that. You know, I’ve been there doing hits and working there for ten years…so the show ending was tough. And I want you to know it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension," he wrote.