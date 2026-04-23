Darrell Sheets family: All on ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, Romney Snyder engagement, fiancé Patty Rich and his kids

Darrell Sheets, the star of A&E Network's long-running reality TV show Storage Wars, has passed away, TMZ reported. Though a cause of death has not officially been released, TMZ reported that Sheets died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Darrell Sheets.(Darrell Sheets/ Instagram)

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The death of the ‘Storage Wars’ star has sparked interest in his family and romantic relationships. The 67-year-old was married once, got engaged briefly after his divorce and then started dating another woman after the engagement fell through. At the time of his death, Sheets was not married. He has two children, a son and a daughter.

In this article, we will take a look at what we know about the family of Darrell Sheets: his ex-wife Kimber Wuerfel, engagement to Romney Snyder and his latest relationship with Patty Rich. We will also take a look at his son, Brandon and daughter, Tiffany.

Darrell Sheets Family: Ex-wife, Fiancés

Darrell Sheets was publicly linked to Kimber Wuerfel, whom he divorced in 2016, but later appeared to reconcile with on social media. Reports say that they got engaged in 2012, but a confirmed date of marriage is not publicly available.

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{{^usCountry}} He was also at one point engaged to Romney Snyder, TMZ had reported. Sheets announced his engagement to Romney Snyder in late 2016. Later reports said they did not end up marrying, and by 2019 he had moved on to another relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was also at one point engaged to Romney Snyder, TMZ had reported. Sheets announced his engagement to Romney Snyder in late 2016. Later reports said they did not end up marrying, and by 2019 he had moved on to another relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to TMZ, the later relationship was with one Patty Rich. Patty Rich was reported as Darrell Sheets’ girlfriend by late 2019, after he said he had met her through a boat sale and the two became close quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to TMZ, the later relationship was with one Patty Rich. Patty Rich was reported as Darrell Sheets’ girlfriend by late 2019, after he said he had met her through a boat sale and the two became close quickly. {{/usCountry}}

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Reports from 2025 note that he lived with Patty Rich in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where she owned "a string of vineyards and restaurants."

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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