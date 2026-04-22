David Scott cause of death: What happened to the Congressman from Georgia's 13th Dist.? All on illnesses

David Scott, US Congressman from Georgia's 13th District, has passed away at 80, his office said. A cause of death was not announced. As of now, Scott's office has not released a statement. However, they have confirmed the Congressman's passing to multiple news outlets. Democratic US Rep David Scott speaks to reporters, March 4. (AP)

Scott's death was confirmed by Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also a Democrat. Jeffries told reporters outside on Wednesday that Scott's death is "deeply sad."

“David Scott was a trailblazer who served the district that he represented admirably, rose up from humble beginnings to become the first African American ever to chair the House Agriculture Committee,” he added.

" He was fiercely committed to getting things done for the people of the great state of Georgia, and he’ll be deeply missed.”

As of now, Scott's family has not released a statement on the Congressman's death.

David Scott Illnesses: What To Know It is unclear if Congressman David Scott's death was caused by a chronic illness or if he was suffering from any illness in the days before his death. However, the 80-year-old had been experiencing persistent back problems. He also had a surgery in his leg back in 2022.

Notably, the Congressman has had to meet several sessions of the US House owing to his back problem. He is frequently seen with a walking stick or a cane in public appearances.

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Notably, in November 2024 he told the AJC he was in rehab for his ailing back. The AJC report had noted that he had not returned to the House till early November that year, after sessions resumed following the elections.

Tributes Pour In For David Scott Scott was a barrier-breaking Black lawmaker who rose to become the first African American chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Soon as the reason of his death broke, reactions poured in from across the political divide.

“We are all deeply saddened by the news of Rep. David Scott’s passing,” speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X. "For more than two decades, David faithfully served the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and spent the majority of his life in service to others.

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“We are lifting up David’s wife Alfredia, his two daughters, and his grandchildren in prayer as they mourn.”

“The State of Georgia joins his family and those he represented for so many years in mourning the passing of Congressman David Scott,” Georgia governor Brian P. Kemp said. “A devoted public servant, he served his state as a stalwart supporter of Georgia's agriculture industry — our largest economic driver.”

New York Rep. Grace Meng said: "I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman David Scott. For nearly five decades, he served the people of Georgia with dedication — championing farmers and making history as the first Black chair of the House Agriculture Committee."