David Venturella: 5 things to know about ICE official expected to lead agency after Todd Lyons

David Venturella is expected to be the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) head after Todd Lyons departs on May 31, 2026. The New York Times reported on the development citing three US officials in the know. David Venturella is reportedly expected to be the new ICE head. (X/@FurqatSidiq)

Later, Kellie Meyer of NewsNation confirmed on X that Venturella would be the Acting ICE director.

Venturella's expected appointment comes amid a rejig at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the federal agency under which ICE falls. The shake-up saw Kristi Noem depart and Senator Markwayne Mullin take charge after a series of controversial events including the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Venturella is expected to be ICE's acting head and the agency has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama-administration official retired in January 2017. Notably, Venturella is yet to be appointed in the role and officials warned that President Trump might change his mind as well.

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However, the news of the possible announcement has sparked interest in who David Venturella is, amid heightened scrutiny surrounding ICE and DHS. Here's all you need to know about the expected ICE head.