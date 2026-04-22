David Wilcock's ‘best friend’ stunned over UFO expert's suicide claims, makes massive revelation: ‘He was misunderstood’

David Wilcock has passed away at 53 outside his home in Nederland, Colorado, as per TMZ report. The passing of the UFO expert, filmmaker, and YouTuber has left the entire online community in disbelief as reports suggest that he died from self-inflicted injuries.

A close friend of David Wilcock reveals he was in good spirits before his death, reflecting on their deep friendship and shared adventures.(rochelle.von.k/Instagram)

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There is speculation among the public regarding whether David's demise was a result of his mental health struggles or if other factors were at play, particularly given his assertions about the deaths of several scientists.

In the midst of this, a friend who maintained contact with him until April 19, 2026, disclosed that David had been misinterpreted and was actually in good spirits.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

David Wilcock's closest pal composed deeply moving message for him

Following the unexpected passing of David Wilcock, his closest friend, who had been in communication with him until Sunday, wrote a deeply moving message for him. She disclosed that they had been in touch, and despite the ongoing stresses in his life, he remained in good spirits and was making future plans.

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{{^usCountry}} She mentioned that David was her closest friend and the sole reason she moved to the US. He assisted in establishing her very first mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was always eager to serve as her chocolate taster. A portion of her message reads as follows: "David @david_wilcock and I were in communication all week until this Sunday and despite his constant life stresses he was in good spirits and excited about the future. He died on my brothers birthday (in Australia)… and was my best friend. (I can’t believe this has happened again within the same year!!) He was the biggest reason I was able to relocate to the US. He built my first ever mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was my dish washer and chocolate taster." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She mentioned that David was her closest friend and the sole reason she moved to the US. He assisted in establishing her very first mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was always eager to serve as her chocolate taster. A portion of her message reads as follows: "David @david_wilcock and I were in communication all week until this Sunday and despite his constant life stresses he was in good spirits and excited about the future. He died on my brothers birthday (in Australia)… and was my best friend. (I can’t believe this has happened again within the same year!!) He was the biggest reason I was able to relocate to the US. He built my first ever mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was my dish washer and chocolate taster." {{/usCountry}}

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David's closest companion further said that he was misinterpreted. They had shared numerous adventures globally and cohabited for an extended period. She mentioned that after their conversation over the phone on Sunday, she attempted to reach him again to dispel the rumors concerning his demise, but the call rang unanswered for the first time.

“He was misunderstood and yet the kindest friend, we had so many adventures around the world, and then lived together for a big chunk of time… there’s so much I could say right now, but I really just wanted to share his laughter as a final goodbye. I can’t believe this is real, pinch me, we were just on the phone Sunday and today when I called him to clear up more crazy rumors and make sure he’s ok, his phone rang out for the first time ever,” she added.

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All we know about David Wilcock's death

According to a statement released by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, David Wilcock took his own life outside his home in Nederland, Colorado. Although they did not explicitly mention his name, Anna Paulina Luna, who represented David, later tweeted about the author's demise on X. Luna disclosed that they had just become aware of the heartbreaking news of David Wilcock's passing. She offered prayers for his family and loved ones, as well as for the millions of people whose lives he touched.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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