David Wilcock dead: Did cyber stalkers destroy UFO expert's life? Whistleblower Corey Goode's bombshell revelation

Whistleblower Corey Goode has spoken about the unexpected passing of UFO expert David Wilcock. For those who are unaware, David allegedly took his own life on April 20.

Who is Corey Goode?

David Wilcock dead: Corey Goode, a prominent whistleblower, expresses shock over UFO expert's death,

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Goode is an extraterrestrial theorist, author, producer, director, self-identified whistleblower, and content creator. He is the most recognized for his Gaia TV program Cosmic Disclosures, which he co-hosted with David Wilcock.

Both David and Corey appeared in the alien documentaries Above Majestic and The Cosmic Secret. Goode also produced and starred in the 2025 documentary Beyond Disclosure: The Corey Goode Files.

Goode is the co-founder of Disclosure Comics, a company that creates graphic novels, prose, webcomics, video games, and feature films. Over the years, he has asserted that he has allegedly encountered aliens.

Corey mentioned that he was 6 years old when he was purportedly recruited as an "empath" for the Secret Space Program. During his time in the program, he reportedly was bound by a 20-year contract known as 20 and Back, and he allegedly met bird-like extraterrestrials referred to as Blue Avians.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’ Corey Goode reacts to David Wilcock's death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’ Corey Goode reacts to David Wilcock's death {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The whistleblower tweeted about David Wilcock's passing, expressing that he was “shocked and horrified.” Goode claimed that the late researcher had allegedly informed him about "cyber-stalkers" and how they seemingly affected his life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The whistleblower tweeted about David Wilcock's passing, expressing that he was “shocked and horrified.” Goode claimed that the late researcher had allegedly informed him about "cyber-stalkers" and how they seemingly affected his life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shortly thereafter, Goode posted an 11-minute video on YouTube, stating that he had met David in February and that they allegedly talked about the Gaia TV lawsuit, cyberstalking, and harassment. Goode urged fans to tag the police and media on social platforms to report the cyber harassment that David allegedly endured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly thereafter, Goode posted an 11-minute video on YouTube, stating that he had met David in February and that they allegedly talked about the Gaia TV lawsuit, cyberstalking, and harassment. Goode urged fans to tag the police and media on social platforms to report the cyber harassment that David allegedly endured. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are SHOCKED and HORRIFIED! We will meet with the Boulder Police to provide any information we can. The last time I spoke with him, he couldn't stop talking about the cyber-stalkers and how they destroyed his life. I will release a video statement soon.”

What did officials say on David Wilcock's death?

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Authorities in Boulder County, Colorado, stated that deputies were sent on Monday following a 911 call received at approximately 10:44 AM regarding an unspecified issue just outside the town of Nederland.

Officials said that the emergency communications specialist who handled the 911 call suspected that the caller may have been fcaing a mental health crisis, TMZ reported.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man outside a residence who was in possession of a weapon. Within minutes of their arrival, authorities state that the man used the weapon on himself. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have stated that deputies conducted a search of the home and the surrounding area, finding no additional individuals present.

Detectives are currently collaborating with the Boulder County Coroner's Office to ascertain the official cause and manner of death.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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