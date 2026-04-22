David Wilcock dead? Rep Anna Paulina Luna shares heartbreaking update on UFO expert

UFO expert David Wilcock has reportedly died, US representative Anna Paulina Luna shared, amid speculations surrounding the author.

David Wilcock has reportedly passed away, Representative Anna Paulina Luna shared on X. (X/@ULTIMAHORAENX)

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“We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted,” she wrote on X before adding “John 8:32.” The Bible verse the Florida lawmaker referred to, reads "Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, there is no confirmation from authorities about Wilcock's condition. An identity is usually revealed once the medical examiner completes their process. What happened to David Wilcock? Sheriff's office on suicide {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there is no confirmation from authorities about Wilcock's condition. An identity is usually revealed once the medical examiner completes their process. What happened to David Wilcock? Sheriff's office on suicide {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fears about Wilcock began after a notification from Boulder County Sheriff's Office. They were investigating a death near Ridge Road on April 20. “Boulder County Communications received a 911 call at approximately 10:44 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, regarding an unknown problem near the 1400 block Ridge Road, northeast of the town of Nederland,” the notification read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fears about Wilcock began after a notification from Boulder County Sheriff's Office. They were investigating a death near Ridge Road on April 20. “Boulder County Communications received a 911 call at approximately 10:44 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, regarding an unknown problem near the 1400 block Ridge Road, northeast of the town of Nederland,” the notification read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many noted that Nederland is where Wilcock's house is also located. In the notification, the sheriff's office further added “The emergency communications specialist who took the call suspected the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis.” Officers reportedly reached around 11:02am and tried to make contact with the male who was outside his residence holding a weapon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many noted that Nederland is where Wilcock's house is also located. In the notification, the sheriff's office further added “The emergency communications specialist who took the call suspected the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis.” Officers reportedly reached around 11:02am and tried to make contact with the male who was outside his residence holding a weapon. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | ‘Is he the Antichrist?’: David Wilcock's last post resurfaces amid death rumors, writer questioned Trump's AI Jesus pic

“Within minutes of deputies’ arrival, he used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement also read.

“Deputies searched the residence and surrounding property and did not locate any other individuals. There is no known threat to the public. Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded and are conducting a joint investigation with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office,” it continued.

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It further noted that the identity of the deceased would be released by the Coroner’s Office after scientific confirmation and informing the next of kin.

Wilcock's death comes a time when number of scientists tied to sensitive research have died or disappeared in recent years. The FBI is now taking over the case, reports indicate. His demise has also sparked memories of the death of Ancient Aliens alum Nick Pope.

Luna commented on the matter in a different post, saying “If you are feeling uneasy about the amount of scientists that have gone missing, died, and recent suicides ref those scientists and others you are correct in your intuition. Something is up.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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