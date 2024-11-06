‘Deeply sorry’: Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary breaks silence on his historic win

Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary Trump, broke her silence following her uncle's victory in the 2024 White House battle against Kamala Harris. Mary, 59, is the daughter of Trump's late brother Fred Trump Jr.(AP )

Mary, 59, is the daughter of Trump's late brother Fred Trump Jr. She is a psychologist and the author of “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man,” an unauthorised biography of the GOP leader.

“I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us,” the staunch critic of the President-elect wrote on X after Trump declared his win in the presidential election.

Reacting to her post, one X user wrote, “Mary, thank you for all that you did. Please make sure that you are protecting yourself.”

“There are a lot of stupid people in this country. This might be the end of America as we know,” another wrote.

“There is no reason to apologize. You did everything you could, and we all did. We thought Trump and MAGA was a blip. It is not. It is a dark day in America,” a third user chimed in.

‘I will fight for you’: Trump tells Americans

Mary had supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, which Trump won. Following the Capitol Hill violence in 2021, she stated that her uncle should be “barred from ever running for public office again”. Earlier this year, Mary called her uncle a “traitor” when he applauded Vladimir Putin after the release of numerous US inmates from Russia, a deal that was facilitated by President Joe Biden.

After his “magnificent victory”, Trump took the stage in Palm Beach along with his family members.

Addressing his supporters, he declared that they will “help our country heal” and “fix everything about our country.”

He called the Republican campaign as the “greatest political movement of all time” and then thanked Americans for supporting him, asserting that “I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body.”