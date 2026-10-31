Delorean Bijon Brandon and Kaylee Nicole Markowski arrested on suspicion of murdering Christina Downer, SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie's sister
Delorean Bijon Brandon, Christina Downer's boyfriend, was among the two arrested on suspicion of her murder nearly a year after her disappearance.
Delorean Bijon Brandon and Kaylee Nicole Markowski have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Christina Downer, the sister of Saturday Night Live writer, Jimmy Fowlie. The arrests were confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, almost a year after Downer's disappearance.
Brandon was Downer's boyfriend at the time. The LAPD said investigators believe Brandon and Markowski killed Downer and then disposed of her body and concealed the crime.
While Brandon had initially claimed she had moved out of their shared residence after her ex-husband requested a welfare check on Downer, cops began to take a closer look following her cellphone washing ashore at Santa Monica Beach later. At the time, Brandon had claimed that Downer had left behind all her belongings, including her car and her dog.
What to know about Brandon and Markowski's arrests
Brandon, 41, was arrested on Garvanza Avenue near Figueroa Street in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Markowski, 34, was taken into custody in Tarzana. They are each being held on $2 million bail and face a murder charge. It remains unclear if they're represented by attorneys at the time of writing.
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Both of them are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Arrests come after a search earlier this month
Delorean Bijon Brandon and Kaylee Nicole Markowski's arrests come after cops carried out a search at a Joshua Tree property earlier this month. It was linked to Downer's disappearance.
They were assisted by K-9 units and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Downer was reported missing in December 2025 and had last been contacted in late November, as per the LAPD.
Fowlie, in an April post, shared that his sister was ‘no longer alive’. However, the LAPD at the time had said they continued to investigate Downer's disappearance.
“Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable. We have reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised. The individual(s) in possession of her phone used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money, and to create a false narrative that she was going ‘off the grid',” Fowlie had written on April 29.
Now, after the arrests, the Robbery-Homicide Division plans to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. The investigation remains ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More