Dennis Locorriere dies at 76: What was Dr Hook singer's cause of death?

Dennis Locorriere, the lead vocalist of the 1970s band Dr. Hook, passed away on Saturday after a struggle with kidney disease. He was 76 years old.

Dennis Locorriere, the iconic lead singer of Dr. Hook, has died at 76 after a long illness. He is remembered for his warmth and impact, having a successful career spanning nearly six decades.(X@InMemoriamX)

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“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16, 2026,” Locorriere’s management said in a statement.

“Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. “He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him,” they added.

The statement expressed gratitude to everyone who supported Dennis throughout his journey.

It further requested privacy for his loved ones as they mourn this significant loss.

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Who was Dennis Locorriere?

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{{^usCountry}} Locorriere was born in Union City, New Jersey, and resided in the UK for 24 years prior to his passing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locorriere was born in Union City, New Jersey, and resided in the UK for 24 years prior to his passing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He established the group, which made its debut in 1971, alongside Sawyer, Billy Francis, and George Cummings, before pursuing a solo career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He established the group, which made its debut in 1971, alongside Sawyer, Billy Francis, and George Cummings, before pursuing a solo career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2014, the band achieved number 11 on the top 40 chart with Timeless, a 40-track compilation of chart-topping hits, romantic ballads, and lesser-known treasures from their vast catalog, over 40 years after their initial debut and seven years following their last top 20 album. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2014, the band achieved number 11 on the top 40 chart with Timeless, a 40-track compilation of chart-topping hits, romantic ballads, and lesser-known treasures from their vast catalog, over 40 years after their initial debut and seven years following their last top 20 album. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over a career that spanned nearly six decades, Locorriere produced more than 18 albums. He continued to tour into his 60s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over a career that spanned nearly six decades, Locorriere produced more than 18 albums. He continued to tour into his 60s. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, he was a songwriter, with his compositions recorded by notable artists such as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Olivia Newton-John, and Helen Reddy. Tributes pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, he was a songwriter, with his compositions recorded by notable artists such as Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Olivia Newton-John, and Helen Reddy. Tributes pour in {{/usCountry}}

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Following his demise, several people took to X to express their grief, with one saying: “We're so sad to hear of the death of Dennis Locorriere - the legendary voice at the heart of Dr Hook. He was a remarkable performer and we shall miss him. Dennis was born in New Jersey and made his home here in the UK for the last 24 years.”

“Safe travels brother, thank you for sharing your art with us,” another wrote.

“Goodbye Dennis Locorriere 😢,” a third fan comment

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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