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Deon Wiley III: 5 things on Saginaw United student killed after prom amid alleged video of him flashing cash

Deon Wiley III, a Saginaw United High School student, was shot and killed on May 22 at the Quick Stop on South Washington Avenue and Webber Street, after prom.

Published on: May 28, 2026 07:43 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Deon Wiley III, a Saginaw United High School student, was shot and killed on May 22 at the Quick Stop on South Washington Avenue and Webber Street, in Saginaw, Michigan.

Deon Wiley III was shot and killed shortly after prom in Saginaw, Michigan.(GoFundMe)

Now, an alleged video has gone viral claiming that Deon was flashing ‘a stack of cash’ on prom night, before he was shot and killed. See the video here. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, the alleged clip refocused attention on the case as Saginaw United High School students had their commencement ceremony on May 26. Here's all you need to know about Deon Wiley III.

Deon Wiley III: 5 things on slain Saginaw United student

  1. Deon Louelle Wiley III was 17 when his life came to a tragic end due to the shooting. Cops believe the incident took place during a ‘parking lot party’ and no suspects are in custody yet.
  2. Deon's mother Precious Sherman, attended a vigil held for him on May 25, a day before the graduation, along with his sisters, grandmother, cousins, aunts and godparents.
  3. Deon's mother described him as a ‘good boy, a bright boy’ who was 'never in trouble', as per local channel WNEM.
  4. Deon's mother, Precious, denied allegations of money, saying “This picture they’re painting of my son... There was never anything about no money. He just wanted to enjoy himself, and that’s what I work hard for,” as per the publication. She noted that Deon was out to have fun that night.
  5. Deon's mother further said he was a homebody who enjoyed video games, basketball and babysitting his young nephew.

A classmate remembered Deon, telling WNEM “I just wish D was here with me to help me do this. He was supposed to see me do it, he was supposed to be doing it with me. I love my guy.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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