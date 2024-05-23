Destiny 2: Where in the Dreaming City is Archie? Here's a detailed walkthrough

Destiny 2's beloved robot hound Archie has gone missing yet again in Into the Light quest, and it's your job to track him down. Some of you may know Archie as the hidden rover, whom we met during Season of the Seraph. Find out where Archie is hiding in the Dreaming City(Destiny 2)

Now gamers are wondering, “Where in the Dreaming City is Archie?” Here's a detailed walkthrough of how you can zero down your favourite robo-dog on the moon.

How do we start the ‘Where in the Dreaming City is Archie?’ quest?

Go to the Annex in the Tower - this is where Archie can often be found, sitting before the hallway leading to Ada-1.

By interacting with his glowing neon pawprints , you start the mission, which will first lead to Ada. After interacting with her, she is going to direct you to Dreaming City and the mission where you have to talk to Petra Venj.

Visit Petra Venj in the Dreaming City

Petra Venj's location in the Dreaming City changes depending on the curse week.

Mark Petra Venj in the map(Destiny 2)

For the week of May 21, you can find her in The Strand, directly east of your spawn point at the Divalian Mists.

Fly to the Dreaming City, hop on your Sparrow, and head there.

Tag Petra's location on the map to get a waypoint.

When you speak to Petra, she mentions that Archie was talking about “someone being trapped in a well,” alluding to the Blind Well, a known para causal device and battle arena.

Locate the Blind Well

Archie wanted to explore the Blind Well but decided to wait outside the door due to ongoing arena battles. Instead of riding your Sparrow to the Blind Well, you can teleport there directly from the destination map.

Once you arrive, turn around from your spawn point and exit the room through the milky barrier.

Locate Archie with new footprints(Destiny 2)

You’ll find Archie's pawprints at the bottom of the stairs leading into the Well. Archie heard about some mysterious bones and felt compelled to investigate further.

Investigate the Harbinger's Seclude

The “mysterious bones” are actually the remains of Ahamkara Huginn and Muninn in Harbinger's Seclude.

Fast-travel back to the Divalian Mists, ride your Sparrow, and head left toward the Spine of Keres.

Pass the platform where a massive Taken Ogre spawns and reach the bridge leading to the Oracle Engine.

Drop to the left onto a ledge that circles the large rock and follow it into a cave. Go through the portal, take the first left, and head straight to The Confluence.

Upon reaching the central circular room, take the left hallway towards a Techeun statue and proceed to Harbinger's Seclude. In the chapel-like area, go through another portal and descend into a circular room with the skulls of Huginn and Muninn.

Archie's prints can be found front of the Techeun statue between them.

Follow the cat’s purring

Archie felt someone was playing a trick on him with the sound of a cat’s purring.

Again, fast-travel back to the Divalian Mists, and instead of turning left through the blue cave, stop right before the turn.

Drop off the cliff to a ledge below and proceed through a narrow cave to find Archie's pawprints.

Visit the Awoken Queen’s throne room

Archie hoped to meet the queen. Take the same path as before, but stop to kill the Ascendant Ogre, which will drop an Offering to the Oracle. Proceed to the Oracle Engine, hop up to the platform, and present the offering to create a portal to Queen's Court.

You'll find Archie at the edge. Offer him some “Pawsitive Reinforcement,” and he’ll teleport away.

Return to Ada-1

Finally, return to Ada-1 in the Annex. For your efforts, you’ll receive an Ahamkara Bone and 10 Trophies of Bravery.