Destiny 2: The Final Shape unveils new subclass, official gameplay trailer | Watch

Bungie unveiled the official gameplay trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape during a preview livestream on YouTube on Tuesday, April 9. The developers also revealed a new subclass known as Prismatic, in which players will be able to take advantage of both Light and Dark forces. You can watch the gameplay below: Destiny 2: The Final Shape official gameplay trailer unveiled(X, formerly Twitter/ Destiny 2)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape preview stream teases what's in store for players

As part of the Prismatic subclass, players will be able to mix the light and dark subclasses. With the introduction of a brand-new subclass, developers have added a new mechanism, where two bars are displayed at the bottom of the screen, which fill up as players deal damage.

Upon the bars reaching a completion point, Guardians will be able to unlock a new level of power known as Transcendence. As players reach the point of transcendence, they can combine the pre-existing subclasses to unleash new moves like a combination of light and dark grenades. These moves come with new effects.

Other new additions include a new dread enemy faction and exotic class items that possess the ability to copy other exotic perks. As part of the description of the game, developers wrote, “Take this power. Be brave in dark places. Be the light of hope.”

Fans excited for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Shortly after the preview stream, fans flooded Destiny 2's official YouTube page with comments, giving rave pre-reviews. Netizens also flocked to social media to express their excitement. One fan commented on the YouTube video, “Warlock can unite the Arc Soul, Solar Soul, and Void Soul. Together, as one.”

Another said, "This just might be our "we are so back" moment, maybe even on level with Witch Queen or Forsaken." One more commented, “This looks really interesting. It seems like that pink power/buff is a big mixture of all the elements put into one.”