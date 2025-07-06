Detroit home explosion: Several houses on fire in McCormick Street, Michigan| Videos

Several houses are on fire after a home exploded Saturday in the McCormick Street and Rossiter Street area of Detroit, Michigan. Videos shared on social media show emergency crews responding at the scene, with flames and smoke visible from multiple structures. A home exploded in the McCormick Street and Rossiter Street area of Detroit, Michigan.(Representational Image/ AP)

According to initial reports, one home exploded and two others caught fire Saturday in the McCormick Street and Rossiter Street area of Detroit. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. Local emergency scanners reported that two people were inside the house that exploded and one of them has been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Witness reports:

One Facebook user wrote, “That explains I saw black smokey in the air on 94. Hope no body gets hurt.”

Another added, “They still don't know what caused the explosion in Southgate. DTE said it wasn't them, even though they had just redone the gas lines 2 weeks prior to it. Hoping everyone is safe.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information