Grand Rapids shooting reports: Witnesses say shots fired near The Blue Bridge in Michigan

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 09:21 AM IST

Witnesses are reporting a shooting near The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the Independence Day fireworks show.

Witnesses are reporting a shooting near The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.(UnSplash)
One witness reported, “Shooting by Pind Indian cuisine Grand Rapids while the firework show was going on, everyone started running towards the lot where we were watching them.”

Another wrote, “I was right at our work lot when I saw the huge crowd running towards me. Thank god I was sitting on my car and was able to get the highway quick. I had a feeling something was going to happen, especially after I saw a SUV full of guys wearing sheistys scanning the sidewalks.”

A third person reported, “Damn so y’all just gone shoot up Downtown like that. Right where me and my kids was watching the fireworks at i literally was dragging my baby trynna run I’m so blew didn’t even get to finish watching them.”

Another person wrote on X, “A shooting at the Independence Day fireworks celebration in Grand Rapids, MI. And three people I care about were RIGHT THERE no more than a 5-10min walk away. This is insane. So glad they’re safe right now.”

These reports are unconfirmed, and authorities have yet to issue an official statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

 

