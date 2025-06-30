The Homeland Security is being blasted online for an ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ meme it shared on X. The AI image shows a group of alligators sporting black ICE caps, stationed outside a prison-like facility with barbed wire fencing. DHS under fire for ‘disgusting and mean’ Alligator Alcatraz meme, ‘Kristi Noem should be in jail for posting this’ (REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin)(REUTERS)

“Coming soon!” the post is captioned.

Alligator Alcatraz is an immigration detention center set to open in the Everglades, in Florida, next month. It is expected tohouse 5,000 people. The facility is estimated to cost $450 million a year to operate, The New York Times reported.

James Uthmeier, the state’s attorney general, said in a video released to social media earlier this month, “You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter; if they can get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide.”

‘Disgusting and mean’

The Department of Homeland Security’s move to make a meme out of this subject has been harshly criticised on X. In the comment section of the post, one user wrote, “This administration is doing good things, but the utter lack of seriousness of your comms team really sucks. No one takes you seriously with posts like this”. “Kristi Noem should be in jail for posting this,” one user wrote, while another said, “Sadism”.

“This is disgusting,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s it — we’ve finally crossed the line. We’re now accepting this kind of behavior from a government agency. As if the detention center being built wasn’t already a disgrace in a civilized society, we’re allowing a federal agency to mock and make light of a situation involving human lives. It doesn’t matter whether you think these people are here legally or illegally — we’re talking about the lives of fellow human beings. How can we call ourselves Christians while doing this and accepting this kind of behavior from a federal agency? The United States has become a joke.” “Disgusting and mean. What a complete embarrassment. Stop with the post and do your job,” one user wrote.