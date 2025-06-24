Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ and how much will it cost Florida to operate?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 24, 2025 07:31 AM IST

Florida is advancing a contentious migrant detention facility in the Everglades, named ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’

Florida is moving ahead with a new project, a remote migrant detention facility in the heart of the Everglades, ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ Built on a disused airfield and surrounded by some of the most dangerous wildlife in the U.S., this facility is part of the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigration.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier declares the state's controversial migrant detention facility, costing $450 million yearly, is being constructed in the Everglades.(X/James Uthmeier)
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier declares the state's controversial migrant detention facility, costing $450 million yearly, is being constructed in the Everglades.(X/James Uthmeier)

“People [detained migrants] get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier declared in an X video. “It presents an efficient, low-cost opportunity... because you don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter.”

ALSO READ| What is the meaning of Ceasefire? Trump announces the end of the ‘12 Day War’ between Iran and Israel

How much does Florida have to bear?

The center, made up largely of massive tents, is expected to cost Florida around $450 million a year to operate. Tricia McLaughlin, the spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said the state will likely seek some financial reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offset this staggering annual cost.

Donald Trump's close ally, Uthmeier, has been a vocal supporter of turning this remote corner of the state into a secure detention hub. He claims that the facility’s isolated location, surrounded by alligators, snakes, and other Everglades wildlife, makes it naturally secure. 

“Florida’s been leading on immigration enforcement,” Uthmeier touted. “The governor tasked state leaders to identify places for new temporary detention facilities. I think this is the best one.”

Interestingly, a spokesperson for Uthmeier confirmed that construction began on Monday morning.

Notably, during his first term, Trump floated the idea of building a moat filled with alligators or snakes along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Since returning to the office, the POTUS has already sent some migrants to Guantánamo Bay and even to a megaprison in El Salvador.

ALSO READ| ‘End to 12-day war’: Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are working at turbo speed to deliver cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people’s mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

Currently, roughly 55,000 migrants are being detained under Trump’s administration, a jump from the approximately 40,000 who were held during the final months of the Biden presidency.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ and how much will it cost Florida to operate?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On