Dick Cheney hunting accident: When ex-VP accidentally shot Texas lawyer Harry Whittington

Dick Cheney has passed away at the age of 84. He was the 46th vice president, serving under Republican president George W. Bush for two terms between 2001 and 2009. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney hunts pheasant in South Dakota in this November 5, 2002 file photo.(Via REUTERS)

Also Read: Dick Cheney: Heart transplant to pneumonia - A look at ex-VP's health issues

Dick Cheney cause of death

In a statement issued Tuesday, Cheney's family said he died Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

“His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the family said in the statement.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the family added. "We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

Also Read: Dick Cheney dies at 84: All on wife Lynne, children, and net worth

Dick Cheney hunting accident

On February 11, 2006, Dick Cheney accidentally shot 78-year-old Texas attorney Harry Whittington during a quail hunting trip at the Armstrong Ranch in Riviera, Texas. Cheney had fired his Italian-made 28-gauge Perazzi shotgun at a covey of quail when Whittington unexpectedly stepped into his line of fire.

A report from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stated that birdshot pellets struck Whittington in the face, neck, and chest from a distance of about 30 yards. No charges were filed against Cheney, and authorities found that neither man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

However, according to NBC News, both men were cited for failing to purchase a required $7 stamp to hunt upland game birds.