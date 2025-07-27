‘I can’t walk…': Ben Askren shows aftermath of pneumonia, double lung transplant in new video

Ben Askren is back home and recovering after his double-lung transplant surgery following severe pneumonia. The former wrestler and UFC star, in a new video, revealed that he ‘learning to walk again’. The 41-year-old further revealed his struggles after a life-saving surgery. Ben Askren revealed the aftermath of his double-lung surgery(X)

Askren has been posting regular updates via videos on social media. In a clip posted earlier this month, he read from a journal his wife had kept. “I died four times,” the former ONE Championship titleholder said. He also shared that he lost about 50 pounds during his 45 days in a coma.

On Saturday, Akren revealed that it had been four days since he returned home from the hospital. The 41-year-old added that he has started ‘making his own bed’, ‘eating his own food’, and spending time with his family.

However, Ben Askren is not able to walk.

“I am where I am right now, but I’m going to be somewhere different in a month. I’m going to work my a– off and I’m going to get better. And so, why can’t you too? What are you waiting for? There’s barely anybody in as low a physical condition as me right now," he said.

The former UFC fighter also tried doing a 5lb curl. “But as a result of starting I’m going to end up somewhere different. So those of you who aren’t started? Get your butt moving, get started. I’ve only got one way to go, you do too. Let’s make it happen.”

Askren's family had faced difficulties in raising funds for his treatment. Fans chipped in, and several colleagues also helped him out. Dana White and Jake Paul were among the several popular names who made Ben Askren's treatment, which cost nearly $500,000, possible.