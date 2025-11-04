Dick Cheney dies at 84: All on wife Lynne, children, and net worth

Former US vice president Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84. According to his family, Cheney died Monday night due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. Former US vice president Dick Cheney died on Monday night.(AP)

“His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the family said.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the family added.

“We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

Dick Cheney family - All on wife and children

Dick Cheney was the 46th vice president. He served under Republican president George W. Bush for two terms between 2001 and 2009.

Cheney was married to high school sweetheart Lynne. They tied the knot on August 29, 1964. She is an author, historian, and former chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities (1986–1993).

The couple has daughters Liz and Mary. Liz followed in her father's political footsteps and became a Wyoming congresswoman in 2017. She served as House Republican Conference Chair. Liz is married to Philip Perry, a lawyer, and they have five children.

Mary, the younger daughter, is a political consultant and LGBTQ+ advocate who worked on her father's vice presidential campaigns. She married Heather Poe in 2012. They have two children - Samuel, born 2007, and Sarah, born 2009.

Dick Cheney net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dick Cheney had an estimated net worth of $150 million.