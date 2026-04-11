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Did 30 million Americans claim Trump’s ‘No Tax on Tips, Overtime’? Bessent reveals details

As of the April 15 tax deadline, 30 million Americans have claimed tax deductions on tips and overtime. 

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Nearly 30 million Americans have taken advantage of tax deductions on tips and overtime introduced under Donald Trump’s economic agenda, according to Scott Bessent, who shared updated figures ahead of the April 15 tax filing deadline.

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a roundtable at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, New York.(Bloomberg)

Speaking at an event with small business owners in New York’s Hudson Valley, Bessent said the uptake shows growing use of provisions rolled out under the administration’s flagship tax law.

As reported by New York Post, Bessent said 5.7 million taxpayers have filed for the “No Tax on Tips” deduction, while 23 million have claimed the “No Tax on Overtime” benefit.

“That’s the biggest one,” Bessent said of the overtime provision.

The combined total, nearing 30 million, marks an increase from about 24.6 million reported earlier, suggesting more Americans are opting for the deductions as the filing season closes.

Also Read: What happened at Bessent-Powell talks? 7 key takeaways from urgent DC meet

What are ‘No Tax on Tips’ and overtime deductions?

Claire Kerrigan, a bartender, said the deductions allow her to spend more freely. “It’s really, truly a big help,” she said, noting she no longer needs to set aside as much for taxes.

Also Read: US has 'plenty' of funds for Iran war, but seeks more from Congress, says US treasury secy

Local official Brendel Logan-Charles, a Democrat, also praised the policy, calling it a “wake-up call” for her party and thanking lawmakers for pushing the changes.

Economic push

Republican Congressman Mike Lawler said the tax changes are part of a wider pro-growth strategy, pointing to incentives that allow companies to expense research and development costs and hire more workers.

Bessent added that businesses are already benefiting from roughly $100 billion in additional deductions, which he said could support job creation nationwide.

While early figures suggest strong uptake, the full economic impact of the tax breaks will likely become clearer after the current filing season concludes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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