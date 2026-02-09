Did a real wedding happen during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show? Details here

ML Football posted on X on Feb 9, calling it a “HEARTWARMING STORY” and stating that “the couple that was in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show performance got MARRIED for real during the show.” The post added that the couple had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding months earlier, prompting the artist to invite them to get married during his performance.

A brief moment during Bad Bunny ’s Super Bowl halftime performance left viewers asking whether a wedding shown on stage was real. Multiple reports and social media posts have since confirmed that the ceremony did, in fact, legally take place during the show.

This was also confirmed by a sports reporter for NBC News, who wrote on X the same day: “This is incredibly cool — A source familiar with Bad Bunny’s performance tonight tells me that the couple in the halftime show got married for real.” The reporter added, “They invited Bad Bunny to their wedding and in turn he invited them to get married during his performance.”

Confirmation from Bad Bunny’s team USA Today also reported the wedding was real, reporting that Bad Bunny served as a witness and signed the marriage certificate during the halftime show.

According to the outlet, the couple’s identities were not disclosed, but Bad Bunny’s representatives confirmed that the pair had originally invited the Puerto Rican superstar to attend their wedding before he invited them to take part in the Apple Music Halftime Show instead.

The ceremony unfolded in front of a global audience as part of Bad Bunny’s 13-minute, 14-song performance. As the couple held hands and kissed, the stage opened to reveal Lady Gaga, one of several surprise appearances during the show.

The performance also included appearances by Ricky Martin, while Cardi B and actor Pedro Pascal were among the dancers on stage.

Mixed reactions online The wedding sparked divided reactions on social media. One viewer wrote, “So the Super Bowl halftime just became a real wedding venue? Cool story, but also kind of wild — the NFL is supposed to be football, not reality TV meets concert meets ceremony.”

Others were more dismissive. “I don’t actually care…Strangers got married,” one reaction read. Another post criticized the show more broadly, saying, “It was a terrible show, and a staged ‘real’ wedding isn’t going to save it from going down in history as one of the worst ever.”