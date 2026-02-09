'Is that Liam Conejo Ramos?': Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance sparks buzz

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny electrified the crowd during his Super Bowl LX halftime performance in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Bad Bunny performs at Super Bowl Halftime show. (X and AP)

The 31‑year‑old brought the spirit of Puerto Rico to Levi’s Stadium, honoring his heritage with vibrant visuals, music and cultural symbolism.

He was joined onstage by special guests including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, and surprised audiences with appearances from celebrities such as Cardi B, Jessica Alba and Pedro Pascal.

Toward the end of the nearly 13‑minute set, he shouted “God bless America!”, before calling out countries across North, South and Central America, such as Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States and Canada.

A procession of flags representing those nations marched through the sugarcane fields that served as the show’s central stage motif.

As the show concluded, Bad Bunny delivered a heartfelt tribute to his homeland, declaring, “Mi patria Puerto Rico, seguimos aquí,” or “My homeland Puerto Rico, we are still here,” while a large video board behind him displayed the message, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

Was that Liam Conejo Ramos? During the performance, there was a poignant moment in which Bad Bunny handed his Grammy Award to a young boy. The child was shown watching television with his parents before stepping forward to receive it from the artist.

The segment quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers speculating it was 5‑year‑old Liam Conejo Ramos, a child from Minnesota who was recently detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Pointing it out, one user wrote, "Wait hold up…Did Bad Bunny just give his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos the poor kid who was kidnapped by ICE? If so amazing. The sign beforehand said "Conejo" on it too."

Another added, “Hold up. Did Bad Bunny just give a Grammy to Liam Ramos??? I thought this moment was so touching and meaningful, but if it's Liam...that times a million.”