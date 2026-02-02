Steven Spielberg earns EGOT status with maiden Grammy Award; joins Elton John, Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn on elite list

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has become one of the very few entertainers to complete the ‘grand slam’ of American showbiz awards. On Sunday, Spielberg won his first Grammy Award in the best music film category for the documentary Music by John Williams. This completes Spielberg's EGOT, as he has already won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony Award in the past. Steven Spielberg is now one of only 22 people to win the Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Awards. AP/PTI (AP)

Steven Spielberg attains EGOT status The 79-year-old is part of a 22-member elite club that has all won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards throughout their careers. Music by John Williams, Spielberg's Grammy-winning documentary, celebrates the work of the 93-year-old composer, who collaborated with the filmmaker in iconic films like Jaws and "Schindler's List.

"This acknowledgement is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams' influence on culture and music is immeasurable, and his artistry and legacy are unrivalled," Spielberg said in a statement on the Instagram account of his Amblin Entertainment company.

Spielberg has won three Academy Awards, also called the Oscars. His wins include 2 for best director and once for best picture for Schindler's List. He is also a four-time Emmy Award winner, and won a Tony Award for producing the musical A Strange Loop."

What is the EGOT? The EGOT is considered one of the hardest achievements in showbiz as one has to win the top prize in America across film (Oscar), TV (Emmy), theatre (Tony), and music (Grammy).

The list of people who have attained the EGOT status reads like a who's who of showbiz, from composers Richard Rodgers and Alan Menken to actresses Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg to singers John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, and even comedy legend Mel Brooks and singer Elton John.