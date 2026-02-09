What did Bad Bunny say in Spanish at his Super Bowl halftime set? Revealed

Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy musical performance with his hits “NueVaYol” and “Baile Inolvidable” for the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8. Bad Bunny energized the Super Bowl LX halftime show with his hits, while he embraced his culture and language. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) (AP)

Bad Bunny performed on a platform designed to resemble his iconic pink "La Casita." Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and others joined him on stage for the extended performances.

What did Bad Bunny say in Spanish? The Puerto Rican rapper spoke directly in Spanish from the Levi's Stadium stage, conveying themes of unity, culture and joy through his set.

Bad Bunny started his end-of-performance by saying “God Bless America” in English and then continued, "be it Chile, Argentina" and other Spanish-speaking countries around the world.

He added “United States, Canada” in English and then proceeded to close his performance in both English and Spanish with “my motherland, Puerto Rico.”

A huge television screen behind him said, "The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love." He held up a football embalzoned with the phrase “Together We Are America" and said the same in Spanish, “Juntos somos América.”

He also showcased flags of Spanish-speaking countries during the finale.

Expectations of political performance Bad Bunny's political stance and his vocal nature of speaking out about his dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's immigration policies gave the impression to his fans that his Super Bowl halftime performance would be more politicized than any previous ones.

Much of the pre-game narrative around Bad Bunny’s appearance revolved around language, identity and politics, especially after conservative backlash over a Spanish-language headliner.

However, during the performance, Bad Bunny steered clear of any pointed commentary about politics.