Stefon Diggs cheating drama: Who is Pree? New controversy amid Cardi B Super Bowl rumors
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are involved in off-field drama as alleged cheating receipts with a woman named Pree surface ahead of Super Bowl LX.
Published on: Feb 09, 2026 3:04 AM IST
By Shirin Gupta
Off-field drama involving rapper Cardi B and the Patriots WR Stefon Diggs has leaked amid media frenzy around Super Bowl LX. Celebrity blogger Tasha K has revealed a series of alleged receipts between Stefon Diggs and his alleged mistress, a few hours before he is supposed to pop the question to Cardi B.
Tasha K took to X, alleging that Diggs brought a woman named Pree to the Levi's Stadium for the secured NFL practice ground on February 7.