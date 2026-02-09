Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Stefon Diggs cheating drama: Who is Pree? New controversy amid Cardi B Super Bowl rumors

    Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are involved in off-field drama as alleged cheating receipts with a woman named Pree surface ahead of Super Bowl LX.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 3:04 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Off-field drama involving rapper Cardi B and the Patriots WR Stefon Diggs has leaked amid media frenzy around Super Bowl LX. Celebrity blogger Tasha K has revealed a series of alleged receipts between Stefon Diggs and his alleged mistress, a few hours before he is supposed to pop the question to Cardi B.

    Cardi B and Stefon Diggs involved in off-field drama as alleged cheating receipts with a woman named Pree surface ahead of Super Bowl LX. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Cardi B and Stefon Diggs involved in off-field drama as alleged cheating receipts with a woman named Pree surface ahead of Super Bowl LX. (Getty Images via AFP)

    Tasha K took to X, alleging that Diggs brought a woman named Pree to the Levi's Stadium for the secured NFL practice ground on February 7.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Stefon Diggs Cheating Drama: Who Is Pree? New Controversy Amid Cardi B Super Bowl Rumors
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes