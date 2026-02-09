Stefon Diggs cheating drama: Who is Pree? New controversy amid Cardi B Super Bowl rumors

Off-field drama involving rapper Cardi B and the Patriots WR Stefon Diggs has leaked amid media frenzy around Super Bowl LX. Celebrity blogger Tasha K has revealed a series of alleged receipts between Stefon Diggs and his alleged mistress, a few hours before he is supposed to pop the question to Cardi B.

