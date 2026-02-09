Edit Profile
    Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny rock high-impact stage outfits at Super Bowl Halftime show

    Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga delivered great style at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, suitable for their high-energy choreography. 

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 9:26 AM IST
    By Adrija Dey
    Grammy winner Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl's Halftime show. Lady Gaga surprised everyone by unexpectedly joining him to perform ‘Die With a Smile,’ and the two were seen enthusiastically dancing together during the performance.

    ALSO READ: Bad Bunny’s 'Ocasio 64' jersey explained: What is the singer's real name and its origin?

    The outfits were high on drama, suitable for performance. (Picture credit: Instagram)
    Both the outfits worn by Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny ticked the common box of stage drama, being eye-catching and extravagant, they worked brilliantly for a performance of this scale. The looks also carried a strong theatrical quality, coming across as incredibly expressive, which translated beautifully under the bright stadium lights. Let's take a closer look at what they wore for the big night.

    Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga opted for a stunning light-blue gown featuring delicate ruching throughout. The silhouette was fluid and flowing, making it ideal for a dance performance while singing. Big time diva like hints of old Hollywood glam came through in her platinum blonde hair, styled in voluminous waves, while her bleached eyebrows added a stylish edge. She accessorised with dangling earrings, and the bold red flower on her dress added a pop of colour to her monochromatic look. The gown's soft design, thanks to the soft tiered skirt, allowed it to move gracefully with her, adding to the visual drama as she beautifully danced during the halftime show.

    Bad Bunny

    Bad Bunny chose a monochromatic look, dressed head to toe in cream and white pieces. What truly made the outfit stand out was the layering and mix of styles, blending semi-formal tailoring with casual athletic elements. Worn over a classic collared shirt and matching cream trousers, he added a custom jersey top that brought a sporty finish to that look.

    Placed beside each other on stage during the performance, both Gaga's and Bad Bunny's outfits really worked well, as both are expressive with unique silhouettes.

    It indicates how crucial silhouette is for performances. Whether it is structured layering like Bad Bunny's jersey worn over a collared shirt, or Lady Gaga's tiered skirt designed to move seamlessly with her, these choices enhance movement, presence and the overall experience for the audience.

    • Adrija Dey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Adrija Dey

      Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More

