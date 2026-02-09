Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny rock high-impact stage outfits at Super Bowl Halftime show

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga opted for a stunning light-blue gown featuring delicate ruching throughout. The silhouette was fluid and flowing, making it ideal for a dance performance while singing. Big time diva like hints of old Hollywood glam came through in her platinum blonde hair, styled in voluminous waves, while her bleached eyebrows added a stylish edge. She accessorised with dangling earrings, and the bold red flower on her dress added a pop of colour to her monochromatic look. The gown's soft design, thanks to the soft tiered skirt, allowed it to move gracefully with her, adding to the visual drama as she beautifully danced during the halftime show.