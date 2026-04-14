Did Cardi B say ex Offset ‘deserved it’ after Florida shooting? Here's the truth

Controversies around Cardi B are never-ending. Recently, her ex-husband, Offset, was shot in Florida, and the rapper's name was dragged into rumors that she made a controversial statement about his condition. Cardi B faces online scrutiny after Offset’s shooting (Getty Images via AFP)

Offset was injured in a shooting incident near a casino in Florida and was later confirmed to be in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the case, and further updates are not available at the moment.

Meanwhile, the rapper performed at Coachella on a wheelchair even as he recovered from the injuries.

Viral claims and fact-check clarification Within hours after the incident, social media was flooded with claims that Cardi B had reacted harshly to the situation. An allegation circulated that Cardi B said on a social media live stream that Offset “deserves it.”

However, this claim is false, and there is no verified evidence that Cardi B made such a statement against Offset. Records show that Cardi B has made no such comments on social media or into the media in the wake of Offset's shooting.

Also read: Fans claims Stefon Diggs 'used' Cardi B for NFL press in bizarre 'PR stunt' theory

Here's the viral post: