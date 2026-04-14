Did Cardi B say ex Offset ‘deserved it’ after Florida shooting? Here's the truth
Offset was shot in Florida but is stable. False claims said ex-wife Cardi B reacted harshly saying he “deserved it”, but no evidence supports this.
Controversies around Cardi B are never-ending. Recently, her ex-husband, Offset, was shot in Florida, and the rapper's name was dragged into rumors that she made a controversial statement about his condition.
Offset was injured in a shooting incident near a casino in Florida and was later confirmed to be in stable condition. Authorities are investigating the case, and further updates are not available at the moment.
Meanwhile, the rapper performed at Coachella on a wheelchair even as he recovered from the injuries.
Viral claims and fact-check clarification
Within hours after the incident, social media was flooded with claims that Cardi B had reacted harshly to the situation. An allegation circulated that Cardi B said on a social media live stream that Offset “deserves it.”
However, this claim is false, and there is no verified evidence that Cardi B made such a statement against Offset. Records show that Cardi B has made no such comments on social media or into the media in the wake of Offset's shooting.
Also read: Fans claims Stefon Diggs 'used' Cardi B for NFL press in bizarre 'PR stunt' theory
Here's the viral post:
Another alleged post attributed to Cardi B also began circulating claiming she had said that “Should have died” in the shooting. The wide reach of the claim left many of Cardi B's fans concerned, even sparking some backlash.
However, like the previous claim, there is no evidence to suggest that Cardi B made such a comment.
Cardi B and Offset's Strained Relationship
Cardi B and Offset, who share children, have had a highly publicized relationship conflicts marked by public breakups and reconciliations. They got married secretly at a courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, in 2017 after dating for around a year.
They had two children together before Cardi B filed for divorce in 2024. The shooting, and the false claims about Cardi B's remarks, has reignited interest in their over seven years of marriage.
Also read: Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs back together? DC concert sparks reunion buzz
Are Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Back?
Cardi B’s recent public appearances with Stefon Diggs sparked speculation the rapper potentially dating the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver. Their joint outings, including a concert appearance and late-night sighting, have fueled buzz on her personal life. Earlier this week, they were spotted leaving a late-night party in Washington DC.
However, neither Cardi B not Stefon Diggs has confirmed a relationship.