Did Chicago Police chief come out in support of ICE agent Jonathan Ross? Here's the truth

A video of the Chicago Chief of Police, Larry Snelling, warning protesters in Chicago not to "box in" or "follow" federal immigration enforcement is making rounds with the misleading claim that Snelling is showing support for the ICE agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Good close to Portland Avenue in Minneapolis during a major federal immigration operation on January 7.

Although video footage and eyewitness testimonies have cast doubt on whether Good presented an immediate threat at the time of her death, federal authorities have supported the use of force, comparing Good's actions to a threat and labeling Ross's action self-defense.

Did the Chicago Police Chief show support? The Chicago police superintendent did not show any support for ICE agent Jonathan Ross in the recent Minneapolis shooting. The viral claim about Chicago’s police chief stems from past remarks unrelated to the case

In October 2025, Snelling warned protestors against physically obstructing federal enforcement vehicles. He says, “If you box them in with vehicles, it is reasonable for them to believe that they are being ambushed and that this could end in a deadly situation…”

His comments about a message on public safety during law enforcement actions are being mischaracterized as support for the Minneapolis shooting.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal speaks out against ICE However, the Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal calls out ICE and labels them as “made-up, fake, wannabe law enforcement.”

She declared that she will not grant any relief from accountability for ICE agents who break the law in her city.

Good's shooting has divided the nation about who is accountable for the shooting and if Ross was right to shoot Good as she appeared to escape from the ICE agents surrounding her car.