Chicago doctor warns 'never wear shoes inside your house', explains real reason this rule could save your family

Your favourite pair of sneakers might be carrying more than just style into your living room. Dr Robert Singleton, a Chicago-based anesthesiologist, has sounded the alarm on a common household habit, warning that wearing outdoor shoes inside could be turning your floors into a 'delivery truck' for dangerous pathogens and toxins. Also read | Wearing shoes in house is just plain gross, say scientists who study indoor contaminants Dr Robert Singleton urged families to adopt a strict 'no‑shoes‑inside' rule. He cited studies showing that 90‑99 percent of germs on outdoor shoes transfer to indoor floors. (Freepik)

In a health advisory shared via Instagram, Dr Singleton highlighted the invisible risks lurking on the soles of our footwear, urging people to adopt a strict 'no-shoes' policy inside their homes to protect their families.

In the video, titled 'Never wear shoes inside your house', that he posted on Instagram in September 2023, Dr Singleton, explained that the transition from the street to the living room carpet was a primary highway for germs. Citing recent research, he noted a staggering transfer rate of contaminants.

'Your shoes may also carry cancer-causing toxins'

He said, “Here's why you should never wear your shoes inside your house. A study found that when people wore their street shoes inside, a whopping 90 to 99 percent of germs on their shoes were transferred to the floor tiles. And from there, they might get picked up by a crawling baby or toddler, a pet, or by objects that fall onto the floor.”

Dr Singleton added that the danger isn't just biological – shoes act as magnets for environmental pollutants that can have long-term health consequences. He said, “Your shoes may also carry cancer-causing toxins from asphalt, road residue, and endocrine disrupting lawn chemicals.”

'Absolutely no shoes inside'

He added that these synthetic chemicals, often used in pesticides and industrial paving, can accumulate in floor dust and linger in the home long after the shoes have been put away, “So, tell everybody in your household absolutely no shoes inside. Think of your shoes like a delivery truck for outdoor pollutants; if you don't park them at the door, they will unload their invisible cargo of germs and chemicals directly onto your living room floor,” Dr Singleton concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.