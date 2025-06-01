Did Donald Trump cancel Pride Month 2025? Truth behind viral video

A deepfake video doing the rounds on social media shows President Donald Trump saying Pride Month 2025 has been cancelled. However, in reality, Trump has not issued any such orders, USA Today reported. Did Donald Trump cancel Pride Month 2025? (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

A now-viral video on X shows Trump in the Oval Office saying, "It is with great pleasure that I am announcing that Pride Month is canceled. Pride is a sin ... instead June will be known as confidence month or maybe just June."

The fake avatar of the president then makes crude commentary about gay sex that might come across as homophobic. At the end of the video, text on the screen reads, “This is a deepfake, but let people dream.”

The truth

The video is not genuine and Trump has not made any such announcement. A community note below the video says, “Digitally altered video. In the original video Trump is delivering an Easter celebration message”.

Here’s the original video:

The fake video wascreated by an account named Maverick Alexander with 40,000 followers. The account’s bio says "mostly satire."

Pride Month is observed throughout June with the aim to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. It also celebrates he LGBTQ+ community and highlights their battle for rights.

Notably, the Trump administration, the National Park Service in February removed all mentions of "transgender" from the website for the Stonewall National Monument. This was done even though transgender activists have been central to the uprisings. After taking office, Trump went on to ban transgender women in sports, transgender troops in the military, and limit federal recognition to two genders – biologically female and biologically male.

Trump has taken aim at diversity, equity and inclusion too, and prompted corporations to stop recognizing Pride Month. Pride parades in the United States often receive corporate sponsorship. However, this year under Trump, some of these ended up getting jeopardized.