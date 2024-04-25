 South Korean woman duped of ₹ 41 lakh with Elon Musk's deepfake video | World News - Hindustan Times
South Korean woman duped of 41 lakh with Elon Musk's deepfake video

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 08:14 PM IST

An Instagram user made the woman believe that he was Musk and shared pictures from work, talked about his personal life.

A South Korean woman fell victim to a scam involving Elon Musk's deepfake video and lost more than 41 lakh. The scammer tricked the woman into believing that she was talking to the American billionaire.

A South Korean woman fell victim to a scam involving Elon Musk's deepfake video and lost more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41 lakh. (REUTERS)
A South Korean woman fell victim to a scam involving Elon Musk's deepfake video and lost more than 41 lakh. (REUTERS)

According to a report by the Independent, the woman came into contact with the scammer on Instagram. The man made her believe that he was Musk by sharing pictures from work, talking about his children and how he contacted his fans randomly.

“I experienced something like a dream last year. On July 17, ‘Musk’ added me as a friend on Instagram. Although I have been a huge fan of Musk after reading his autobiography, I doubted it at first,” the woman told South Korean broadcaster KBS.

“’Musk’ sent me his ID card and a photo of him at work. In addition, ‘Musk’ talked about his children and about taking a helicopter to work at Tesla or SpaceX. He also explained that he contacts fans randomly,” she added.

ALSO READ| How Elon Musk keeps ticking along

The woman's initial doubts about the man's identity were removed when they made a video call. The man allegedly used a deepfake video of Musk to deceive the woman. During the video call, he even confessed his love for her.

“‘Musk’ even said, ‘I love you, you know that?’ when we made a video call,” the woman said.

The conman then convinced her to invest money to become rich and gave her a Korean bank account number. "I’m happy when my fans are getting rich because of me," the scammer allegedly told her.

Menace of deepfakes

Misusing artificial intelligence to create deepfakes has emerged to be a global concern. There have been many instances of people from various parts of the world being duped, fooled and influenced by such deepfakes.

Recently, deepfakes of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh were used in a bid to influence voters in the Lok Sabha election 2024. In the videos, the stars were shown supporting political parties over their rival ones.

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / South Korean woman duped of 41 lakh with Elon Musk's deepfake video
