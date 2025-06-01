Trump shares wild conspiracy theory suggesting Biden was killed in 2020, replaced by a clone

President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social late Saturday night claiming his predecessor, Joe Biden, was ‘executed’ in 2020 and replaced by a clone. The 78-year-old posted a link on his page without any explanation. The original post, shared by a Trump follower, read: “There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. Democrats don't know the difference.” Donald Trump shared a conspiracy theory about Joe Biden on Saturday(AFP)

Trump's post comes a day after he said people should not ‘feel bad’ about Joe Biden, further adding that the Democrat is a ‘somewhat vicious person’. “If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel sorry for him, because he’s vicious.”

Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Speaking at an Oval Office press conference on Friday, Trump said ‘what [Biden] did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt’ while arguing that his predessesor had ‘hurt a lot of people’.

“[Biden’s] been a sort of moderate person over his lifetime. Not a smart person, but a somewhat vicious person, I will say. If you feel sorry for him, don't feel so sorry, because he's vicious. What he did with his political opponent and all of the people that he hurt—he hurt a lot of people, Biden, so I really don't feel sorry for him.”

Meanwhile, the former president delivered his first public remarks since his diagnosis on Friday. Speaking to reporters after a Memorial Day event, the 82-year-old said he was already undergoing treatment.

“The expectation is we’re gonna be able to beat this,” he said. “I’m feeling good.”

Biden had reported urinary symptoms last month, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

In his first post on X since the diagnosis, the Democrat posted a photo of himself and his wife, Jill Biden, and wrote: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”