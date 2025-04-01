Did Elon Musk buy Discord to rebrand it as ‘xD’? Fact-checking viral claim

A post claiming Elon Musk has ‘bought’ the popular VoIP application Discord and is rebranding it as ‘xD’ went viral on social media. The user, @DiscordPreviews, added that Discord's Nitro subscribers will be moved to X Premium and have access to xAi's flagship bot Grok. However, there is no evidence to back the claim. Neither Musk nor Discord officials have issued a statement about the rumored purchase. Elon Musk has not reacted to the 'Discord buying' rumors yet(AP and Unsplash)

"Elon Musk has acquired Discord and plans to rebrand it as "xD". Nitro subscribers will soon be migrated to X Premium and gain access to Grok, which will be deeply integrated into the platform," @DiscordPreviews claimed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a screenshot of an apparent #praise-elon-musk channel with an ‘early concept’ showing ‘Musk’s vision'.

The post went viral within hours. It has been retweeted over 90 times and viewed nearly 40k times.

Reacting to the claim, one social media user tweeted: “The stuff nightmares are made of. 🤣”

Some others suspected that it was an ‘April Fools prank’.

“I don’t know if anyone to hear this but ALLEGEDLY. Elon musk is buying discord What YALL think about this?” one person asked.

We decided to ask Musk-run Grok. It said: "There’s no credible evidence that Elon Musk is buying Discord. Rumors have popped up, especially from a post on X by @DiscordPreviews claiming Musk acquired Discord and plans to rebrand it "xD," but this lacks official confirmation and smells like an April Fool’s prank—conveniently timed just before April 1."

Musk is no stranger to such rumors. Earlier this year, several social media users claimed that the 53-year-old is ‘buying’ Fox News. Neither the media network nor the tech billionaire issued a statement confirming the rumors. The Tesla chief had joked about buying 'CNN, Fox News, and every legacy media outlet' on November 1 last year.