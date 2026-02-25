Did IRS reject your tax return? Here’s how to fix it and avoid refund delays

As the April filing deadline approaches, taxpayers are being urged to act fast if their electronic return is rejected by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). A rejection does not mean your return has been filed, and delays in fixing errors could postpone refunds. Nearly 18 million e-filed individual tax returns were rejected in fiscal year 2024, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate. (AP)

The IRS assigns an error code explaining the problem, allowing taxpayers to correct and resubmit their returns electronically.

In some cases, however, a paper return may be required.

How to know if your return was rejected Most filers receive confirmation within 24 to 48 hours of submitting their return.

Taxpayers can check their status using the IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tool, by logging into their IRS online account, or through notifications from tax preparation software. Platforms like TurboTax typically notify users by email or in-app alerts.

Common reasons for IRS rejection The National Taxpayer Advocate’s 2024 report found the most frequent rejection reason for tax year 2023 involved mismatched prior-year identity verification data, such as adjusted gross income or a prior-year PIN.

Other common triggers include missing Form 8962 for Premium Tax Credit claims, invalid Identity Protection PINs, duplicate filings, and name mismatches.

IRS reject codes may also flag discrepancies in Social Security numbers, dependent information, or birth dates that do not match agency records.

Steps to fix and resubmit Taxpayers should review the rejection notice carefully, correct the issue identified, and resubmit as soon as possible. Minor errors can usually be fixed quickly, and more than 70% of rejected returns in 2024 were ultimately accepted electronically after corrections.

If a return is rejected as a duplicate filing, it could signal identity theft. In such cases, the IRS may contact the taxpayer by mail with instructions.

A rejected return is not considered filed, making prompt action essential before the April 15, 2026 deadline. If a rejection occurs close to the deadline, taxpayers generally have five days to correct and resubmit electronically.

Paper returns must be postmarked by the due date or within 10 days of rejection notice to be considered timely.