Was Joe Mixon shot in the foot? Texans GM debunks rumors on RB's ‘freak’ accident

A rumor has been circulating about Joe Mixon, the Houston Texans running back, as he missed the entire 2025-2026 NFL season with a foot injury. The rumors claim that Mixon, who did not feature for the Texans at all this season, accidentally shot himself in the foot. Even as the rumors remain unverified, Texans GM Nick Caserio provided an update on Mixon Wednesday. Joe Mixon, the Houston Texans running back. (File Photo)

Caserio, speaking to reporters, said that Joe Mixon suffered a "freak accident." Caserio did not clarify what the nature of the accident was or what happened to Mixon's foot, but said that the accident was not because of a fault of Mixon.

“He didn’t do anything off the field, it wasn’t like he was riding a snowmobile or anything like that,” the Texans GM said, clarifying doubts that the accident involving Mixon's foot was most likely not an accidental shooting.

“I’d say it was more just a medical condition or situation that really didn’t improve as much as everybody hoped," he continued. "I’m not trying to evade the question but that’s the reality of the situation.

He didn’t jump off a building, he wasn’t cliff diving or anything like that, he wasn’t doing anything irresponsible, it was just a freak thing. Honestly, I’ve never seen it.”

Nonetheless, the rumors that the 29-year-old may have shot himself in the foot continued unabated despite there being no reports of a shooting involving Mixon. For instance, here's a viral post: