Keon Coleman draft pick row: Bills star's agent gives cryptic response to new Terry Pegula, Brandon Beane claims

Keon Coleman must be stunned after watching the Buffalo Bills' latest presser. The 22-year-old WR and thousands of Bills fans found out on Wednesday that the team's GM, Brandon Beane, and owner Terry Pegula were not exactly on board with his pick back in the 2024 draft. It was the coaches' decision, mainly.

Pegula spoke to reporters to discuss the decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott. While addressing the WR room, which was under fire after their season ended, Pegula defended GM Brandon Beane.

He then brought up Keon Coleman's pick. “The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon. I'm not saying Brandon wouldn't have drafted him, but he wasn't his next choice. That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice from his coaching staff, who felt strongly about the player. He's taking, for some reason, heat over it and not saying a word about it, but I'm here to tell you the true story,” the owner added.

Beane was then in the spotlight. He was asked about Coleman.

"He was my pick. I made the pick. Terry's point was that we might've had a different order of personnel vs. coaching. Ultimately, I'm not turning in a pick for a player that I don't think we can succeed with.

"Keon Coleman is a young player that has been here two years, has two years left on his deal. It's up to us to continue to work with him and develop him. His issues have not been on the field. They've just been maturity things that he owns."

Keon Coleman's agent responds with cryptic tweet Meanwhile, Coleman's agent, Paul DeRousselle, posted a Bible verse. “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” -John 16:33” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. In it unclear what DeRousselle meant.

Coleman struggled through the 2025 season, with his production dropping drastically. The 22-year-old averaged 31.1 receiving yards per game, after posting 42.8 per game during his rookie season. The Bills had used the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to bring Coleman on board. He is under contract for two more seasons.