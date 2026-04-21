Did Joel Osteen's house catch fire? Here’s the truth behind Branson mansion fire post

A viral social media post claimed that Joel Osteen’s mansion in Missouri was destroyed in a fire triggered by a lightning strike. The claim, circulated on Facebook and Instagram, originates from a page that explicitly identifies itself as a satirical news organization. A viral social media post falsely claimed Joel Osteen's mansion in Missouri was destroyed by fire. The post originated from a satirical page and has no credible evidence (Unsplash)

The post made by the page Branson Area Breaking News alleged that a “Branson-area mansion tied to Joel Osteen” was engulfed in flames and described scenes of thick smoke, collapsing roofs, and emergency response efforts.

However, the same page’s bio clearly states, “We are a world renowned satirical news organization & have received many awards for our breaking news stories! All content on our page is original.”

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No evidence of fire at Joel Osteen's property Public records and prior reporting show that Joel Osteen is based in Houston, Texas, where he leads Lakewood Church, one of the largest megachurches in the United States.

His primary residence has been widely reported as a multi-million-dollar home in the River Oaks area of Houston, with no credible evidence linking him to ownership of a major mansion in Branson, Missouri.

Osteen purchased his current primary residence, a 17,000-square-foot home in Houston, which has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is situated on 1.86 acres. According to The Street, the 1937-built residence has five wood-burning fireplaces, a separate guest house, an outside pool, and numerous elevators.