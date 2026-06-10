Did Karmelo Anthony's family buy a house with GiveSendGo fundraiser money? Fact-checking rumors after guilty verdict

Karmelo Anthony was charged in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas. On Tuesday, a jury found him guilty of murder in the case. As news of the verdict spread, questions about earlier social media claims regarding his family's fundraiser spending continued to draw attention online.

Karmelo Anthony case (Pat Lopez via AP)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There were rumors that started spreading on social media in April 2025 claiming that 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony's family used donation money to buy a new house and a new car. The claim spread widely on X and Facebook, with some posts alleging the family bought a "$900,000 house" and a brand-new vehicle.

One viral X post received nearly 60,000 likes and was later reposted by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, where it gained tens of thousands of additional likes. Some social media users specifically claimed that the family had purchased a Cadillac Escalade.

Did the family receive fundraiser money?

Anthony's family has an official fundraiser on GiveSendGo that had raised nearly $500,000 at the time. However, Anthony's family said they had not received any money from the fundraiser at the time the rumors started.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} During an April 17 news conference, Anthony's mother, Kala Hayes, said claims that the family used donation money to buy a home or other items were "completely false." Hayes said the family had not received "a single dime" from the GiveSendGo fundraiser at that point. They had only recently been informed that they could begin the withdrawal process, and that receiving money would still take several days, she added. What did GiveSendGo confirm? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an April 17 news conference, Anthony's mother, Kala Hayes, said claims that the family used donation money to buy a home or other items were "completely false." Hayes said the family had not received "a single dime" from the GiveSendGo fundraiser at that point. They had only recently been informed that they could begin the withdrawal process, and that receiving money would still take several days, she added. What did GiveSendGo confirm? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells confirmed that Anthony's family had not withdrawn any funds from the fundraiser, as per the TMZ report. Wells separately confirmed the same information directly to Snopes through email. Wells told Snopes that Anthony's family had not yet received any money from the campaign. Because the money had not been withdrawn, there is no evidence showing that fundraiser funds were used to buy a house or car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells confirmed that Anthony's family had not withdrawn any funds from the fundraiser, as per the TMZ report. Wells separately confirmed the same information directly to Snopes through email. Wells told Snopes that Anthony's family had not yet received any money from the campaign. Because the money had not been withdrawn, there is no evidence showing that fundraiser funds were used to buy a house or car. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reports also mentioned possible GoFundMe fundraisers connected to Anthony. However, GoFundMe said fundraisers for the legal defense of people charged with violent crimes violate its policies. GoFundMe said such fundraisers are removed and donations are refunded. The company stated that Anthony's family would not have been able to access any GoFundMe money before those campaigns were removed.

Anthony's family's GiveSendGo page says the money is intended for several needs, not only legal expenses. According to the fundraiser page, planned uses include legal defense, relocation costs, living expenses, transportation, counseling, and security measures. The fundraiser page says relocation may be necessary because of safety concerns and threats received by the family. Hayes said her family had faced lies and misinformation that put her husband and younger children in danger.

Where did the house rumors start?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The house and car allegations appear to have largely come from an April 16 article published by the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that Anthony's family was staying in a house located in a gated community. The report suggested the family was living in a property valued at around $900,000.

However, the Daily Mail article did not directly state that donation money was used to purchase the property. The article also reported that the family was renting the house rather than owning it. The Daily Mail story relied partly on comments from an unnamed neighbor. The neighbor questioned why the family was seeking donations while living in an expensive neighborhood. The neighbor's identity was not disclosed in the report.

Is there proof of a new car purchase?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Snopes found that court records listed an address associated with Anthony in the same neighborhood discussed by the Daily Mail. Real estate websites estimated the property's value at more than $850,000. However, a high property value does not prove that the family purchased the home.

There is no evidence that the expensive deliveries, luxury purchases, or a new car had arrived at the residence. No credible evidence was presented showing that the family purchased a new Cadillac Escalade, new vehicle or a house using fundraiser money.

Anthony’s father reportedly said the family could not access the GiveSendGo funds at that time. Snopes concluded there was no proof that Anthony's family used fundraiser money to buy a house or a car. Snopes also found that GiveSendGo confirmed no funds had been withdrawn when the rumors were circulating. Because the allegations were not supported by credible evidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON