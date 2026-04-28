Did Kid Rock take Apache helicopter ride with Pete Hegseth at Fort Belvoir? New claim surfaces

A report alleging that Kid Rock took a ride on the U.S. Army Apache helicopters alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Fort Belvoir has emerged.

A report claims Kid Rock took a joy ride on U.S. Army Apache helicopters with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Fort Belvoir.((Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP) and (REUTERS/Nathan Howard))

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The claim was first reported by journalist Ryan Grim of Drop Site News. He stated that Kid Rock flew to the Virginia military base on a private jet before joining Hegseth for a “joy ride” aboard two Apache helicopters.

Grim cited multiple Army sources and flight data and stated that the helicopters were operated with a reduced crew so that both Hegseth and the musician could ride as passengers. Officials at Fort Belvoir reportedly redirected queries to the Defense Secretary’s office, and no formal confirmation has yet been issued.

Read more: Was Kid Rock in the military? What to know amid flyover row

Questions over military protocol

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{{^usCountry}} Grim's report has raised questions about whether such a ride would comply with U.S. military regulations governing the use of a military aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grim's report has raised questions about whether such a ride would comply with U.S. military regulations governing the use of a military aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Apache helicopters are advanced combat platforms typically used for training and operational readiness, with strict guidelines on who may be onboard. DoD regulations require authorization for any non-crew passengers on military aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Apache helicopters are advanced combat platforms typically used for training and operational readiness, with strict guidelines on who may be onboard. DoD regulations require authorization for any non-crew passengers on military aircraft. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A user on X criticized the flying of a celebrity in a military aircraft and wrote, “t's concerning that the War Secretary has time for joy rides with celebrities while there are more pressing issues that require his attention,like the situation in the Strait of Hormuz or the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. what's the priority here?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X criticized the flying of a celebrity in a military aircraft and wrote, “t's concerning that the War Secretary has time for joy rides with celebrities while there are more pressing issues that require his attention,like the situation in the Strait of Hormuz or the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. what's the priority here?” {{/usCountry}}

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Grim highlighted another detail in the report about the location of the Apache helicopters. He wrote, “Apache helicopters are not stationed at Ft. Belvoir so unclear where they came from.”

A user on X questioned the how the helicopters were at the military base and wrote, “If this is accurate, there are some big questions here: where the Apaches were sourced from, who authorised a non-standard flight configuration, and what the purpose of the visit was. Has there been any official confirmation from DoD or the Secretary’s office yet?”

As of now, neither the DoD nor Hegseth’s office has publicly responded to the claims.

Read more: Why an Army helicopter flyby at Kid Rock’s home is causing controversy

Apache helicopters near Kid Rock's house

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Earlier this year, Kid Rock shared two videos on social media, each of which shows him clapping, saluting, and raising his fist in the air while an AH-64 Apache hovers above his swimming pool. In the distance, the skyline of Nashville is seen.

The MAGA musician wrote in the caption, “This is a level of respect the Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

After the video went viral, the army launched an administrative review of the two Apache helicopters seen hovering around his Nashville home.

According to Maj. Jonathan Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, Kid Rock did not formally request that the helicopters visit his home. The Guardian reported that the division's helicopters frequently conduct training runs over the Nashville region from Fort Campbell, which is located close by on the Tennessee-Kentucky line.

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A user on X wrote, “People like Kid Rock have reputations for a reason. Rescuing him from history's dustbin to be a Patriotic Lapdog can only backfire in unintentional ways, but you be you MAGA.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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