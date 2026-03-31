Kid Rock Army flyby row: 5 interesting facts on his ‘Southern White House’ Nashville home amid probe

Musician Kid Rock, an ardent Trump supporter, has found himself in a controversy again after posting a video of him saluting an army helicopter that was hovering close to his house in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. Musician Kid Rock during a subcommittee hearing with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident sparked widespread criticism around the Army wasting taxpayers' money on a flyby above Kid Rock's house. The US Army said on Monday that they are investigating the incident surrounding the video and why the AH 64 Apache attack helicopters were hovering above the house.

However, the incident has sparked a massive interest in Kid Rock's Nashville house: a 27,000 square foot replica of the White House in Washington. In the video, a Statue of Liberty replica could be seen by the pool from where Kid Rock was saluting the choppers. Moreover, a sign calling the house “The Southern White House” could also be seen.

In this video, we will look at 5 interesting facts on Kid Rock's "The Southern White House."

1. Mimics The White House Fully Kid Rock's Nashville house mimics the White House to the last detail. It has with white columns, a grand portico, and opulent interiors blending Southern flair with patriotic motifs.

2. Built As A Personal Statement The House was built as Kid Rock's personal statement. He frequently hosts high-profile parties for celebrities and politicians there.

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3. Statue Of Liberty Pool Feature A massive Statue of Liberty replica, over 30 feet tall, towers over the backyard infinity pool of The Southern White House. The statue frequently appears in social media videos and footage of fans visiting the house from the outside.

4. Named "Southern White House" After 2016 The "Southern White House" signage was installed after Trump's victory in the 2016 election. It has since become a selfie hotspot for MAGA fans visiting the gated property.

5. Can Host 200+ Guests, Has A Recording Studio Kid Rock's Nashville house boasts a massive great room for more than 200 guests, a recording studio, a bowling alley, and a helipad. It is valued at $15 million.

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Army Investigating Incident Major Jonathon Bless, the spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army, released a statement to The Hill stating that they are investigating the incident.

“The Army is aware of a video circulating online that appears to show AH‑64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence in the Nashville area,” Bless said.

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism and established flight regulations," it continued. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found.”