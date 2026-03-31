Why an Army helicopter flyby at Kid Rock’s home is causing controversy | Explained

A US Army helicopter landing at the home of rock musician Kid Rock has sparked a controversy. The helicopter landing at the singer's home has led the military authorities to launch an investigation into whether proper protocols were followed. A US Army helicopter landing at Kid Rock's home has prompted an investigation into protocol adherence by military authorities for potential protocol violations. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (AP)

An AH-64 Apache combat helicopter is seen flying extremely low close to Kid Rock's Nashville home, "Bawitdaba", in a video that he shared on Saturday, according to TMZ. In the video, Kid Rock can be seen cheering and saluting as the chopper hovers near his outdoor pool before taking off.

Read more: Kid Rock Army flyby row: 5 interesting facts on his ‘Southern White House’ Nashville home amid probe

What happened with the helicopter, and what caused the US Army probe? According to Politico, the US Army is reviewing the circumstances under which the helicopter hovered around the musician's residence.

Maj. Montrell Russell, a spokesperson for the Army, said, “The Army is aware of a video circulating online that appears to show AH‑64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence in the Nashville area.”

He explained that the move was unprecedented and that “Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations.”

The review will evaluate the mission and ascertain whether all rules and airspace requirements were adhered to, according to spokeswoman Maj. Montrell Russell. If any infractions are discovered, he continued, appropriate action will be taken.

Read more: Watch TPUSA's full All American halftime Super Bowl show as Kid Rock dazzles

California Governor Gavin Newsom responds to Kid Rock In the caption of the two videos, Kid Rock mocks a certain Governor and wrote, “This is a level of respect that s**t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

In a succinct response, a Newsom representative described it as "waste, fraud, abuse."

Newsom and Kid Rock have had a tricky relationship, given that Kid Rock is an avid supporter of President Donald Trump and the MAGA, while Newsom is a stout critic of the same.

Earlier this year, Newsom declared via his social media account that he was “banning” Kid Rock from California.

Kid Rock has performed at the Republican National Convention in 2024. He was also an enthusiastic performer at Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show," which was a MAGA agenda to boycott Bad Bunny's official NFL halftime performance at the 2026 Super Bowl.