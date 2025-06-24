Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Did Live Nation and Travis Scott get sued for Astroworld tragedy? Everything you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 08:27 AM IST

Travis Scott and Live Nation have faced multiple lawsuits stemming from the 2021 Astroworld crowd surge tragedy.

Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy left 10 concert-goers and several others injured in its wake. The event, which took place on November 5, 2021, at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, was declared a mass casualty incident by the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council.

Travis Scott faced multiple lawsuits stemming from the 2021 Astroworld crowd surge tragedy(Getty Images via AFP)
Travis Scott faced multiple lawsuits stemming from the 2021 Astroworld crowd surge tragedy(Getty Images via AFP)

However, the question remains. Did Scott and event organizer Live Nation land in any legal trouble for the casualties and deaths reported as a result?

Did Scott and Live Nation land in legal trouble?

Following the tragedy, hundreds of lawsuits were filed against the rapper and his management team in the matter. These included suits filed by family members of the ten individuals who lost their lives in the incident.

In April 2024, the Justice Department divulged plans to file an antitrust violation suit against Live Nation by claiming that the company “has leveraged its dominance in a way that undermined competition for ticketing events”. However, Neal Manne, an attorney for the company, explained during a court hearing on May 8 that nine of the lawsuits had been settled a week ahead of three cases going to trial and were kept undivulged due to a gag order.

According to Houston Public Media, the trials for three plaintiffs- Angel Dominguez, Elizabeth Martinez, and Henry Nguyen- were scheduled to go on a “bellwether trial” which would act as a litmus test for multiple other claims. The settlement of the first two claims automatically resolved about three hundred other similar suits as well. This resulted in the removal of all criminal charges against Scott in the matter.

Following the concert, about 2,400 injuries were reported and 4,000 lawsuits were filed as a result of crowd stamping caused by fans rushing towards the rapper’s stage. These claims included that of a nine-years-old girl, Ezra Blount, which has since been settled.

By Stuti Gupta

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
