Did Mamdani give a 'Nazi salute' at inauguration? MAGA supporters compare it to Elon Musk's gesture

Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated as mayor of New York City on Thursday. During his swearing-in ceremony, the 34-year-old made a brief hand gesture while speaking that some MAGA supporters claimed resembled a Nazi salute. Clips circulating on social media show Mamdani extending his right arm outward while addressing the crowd. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks after he was ceremonially sworn in as New York City's 112th mayor at City Hall by Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT-I) on January 01, 2026 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

One person asked, "So it’s ok when Mamdani does the Nazi salute now?"

Another wrote, "I am shaking. Zohran Mamdani just did a Nazi Salute. Rules are rules. Cancel him."

Some social media users compared Mamdani's gesture to a similar one made by Elon Musk at an inauguration rally for President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. Musk's action, which also involved extending his arm outward twice during a speech, was widely criticized at the time as resembling a Nazi salute.

"Zohran Mamdani just did the EXACT SAME gesture as Elon Musk. When Elon does it, it's a Nazi salute," one person wrote on X.

Another commented, “Do you see the Nazi salute Mamdani just gave? Or is it only a Nazi salute when Elon does it, but when Mamdani does it, it’s just a “gesture of love”?”

Supporters push back

Others pushed back strongly against the accusation, describing Mamdani’s movement as an enthusiastic wave commonly used during speeches.

Responding to questions about the incident, Grok, X’s AI assistant, stated, "The gesture in the video from Mayor Mamdani's inauguration seems to be a raised fist for emphasis, common in speeches for solidarity or enthusiasm. It's not a traditional Nazi salute (straight arm, palm down). Similar arm waves have fueled past debates, like with Elon Musk in 2025. Multiple news outlets report no such intent in his address."

As of now, Mamdani has not commented publicly on the claims.