Did Meghan Markle's engagement ring just beat Kate Middleton's as world's most-searched?

A recent study has revealed that Meghan Markle's three-stone diamond engagement ring is the world's most searched for celebrity engagement ring. The survey conducted by British jeweler Ramsden's Jewellery looked at statistics on global search volume over the past one year and found that Meghan's ring prompted an average of 51,283 searches per month, the Vogue reported. The survey conducted by British jeweler Ramsden's Jewellery looked at statistics on global search volume over the past one year and found that Meghan's ring prompted an average of 51,283 searches per month, the Vogue reported.(MAX MUMBY/INDIGO/GETTY, ANWAR HUSSEIN/GETTY)

The ring presented to Meghan was designed by her husband Prince Harry with Cleave and Company. The ring features two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection and a cushion-cut diamond from Botswana.

Which royals and celebrities come next?

With this, Meghan's ring beat Princess Diana's engagement ring, which ranks second, with 22,100 searches each month. Princess Diana wore an iconic 12-carat blue oval sapphire ring encircled by diamonds crafted in white gold.

However, Kate Middleton's ring, which once belonged to her mother-in-law Diana, stands ninth.

Megan Fox's engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly received the third spot, with 16,825 monthly searches.

Millie Bobby Brown's ring from "Stranger Things" takes fourth place with 14,358 monthly searches, while Hailey Bieber's ring from Justin Bieber ranks fifth with 11,817 searches.

Kate Middleton with her ring.(Getty)

All you need to know about Meghan Markle's engagement ring

Appearing in an interview with the BBC in November 2017 with Meghan, Harry revealed that he included his late mother's diamonds "to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

Meghan commended the heart-warming approach, saying, "It's beautiful, and he designed it, it's incredible."

The duo exchanged vows in May 2018, and royal observers noticed a sparkling enhancement to the ring when Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Prince Archie, in May 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to have had the trio of diamonds, which represents the past, present, and future, moved from the original solid yellow gold band to a thinner micro-pavé band, resulting in a modest modification.

Meghan is known for accessorising with jewelry, and she was pictured wearing a new piece, which once belonged to Princess Diana, during her Nigeria tour with the Duke.

Meghan frequently combines her engagement ring with her Welsh gold wedding ring and an eternity band, which her husband presented her on their anniversary in 2019. However, she sparked rumours by not wearing her engagement ring for several months, with many wondering why the gemstone was "missing."

The Duchess hit headlines in September 2023 when she was photographed without her engagement ring in Germany, where she arrived to attend the Invictus Games.

The ring was finally shown in January 2024 when the royal couple visited Jamaica to attend the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.