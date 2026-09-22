Did Nolan Wells drown? Big update in case as grand jury announces major decision, ‘No credible evidence to support…’

A grand jury has unanimously declined to indict anyone in the death of Nolan Wells. The Ocean Springs, Mississippi teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6.

Did Nolan Wells drown? Big update in case as grand jury announces major decision (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

What the grand jury report says

"The grand jury finds no credible evidence to support the public allegations that any persons who rode to or from Horn Island on July 4, 2026 on the Triton, ​the Palm Beach, or the Tideline engaged in any criminal conduct related to ​the death of Mr. Wells," said the grand jury report released late ⁠on Monday, September 20, by Jackson County District Attorney Angel ‌Myers McIlrath’s office.

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Attorney Ben Crump had sought a comprehensive investigation and transparency from authorities on Wells’ death. The grand jury found that "the position of, the condition of, time of discovery, and location of Mr. Wells' body ​is consistent with drowning," ​its report said.

"Both the ⁠State of Mississippi Chief Medical Examiner and Dr. (name redacted) opined that the cause and manner of Mr. Wells' death is undetermined and ​that drowning is a diagnosis of exclusion," the report added.

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According to the report, the grand jury understood that neither forensic expert had ruled out accidental drowning as a cause of death.

"Jackson County, after a thorough and exhaustive investigation, your grand jury met last week concerning ⁠the death ​investigation of Nolan Wells and unanimously returned a no ​true bill," McIlrath said in a social media video.

McIlrath said there was no evidence to support the claims that race was a factor in Wells’ death.

Also Read | Nolan Wells' grandfather speaks out amid investigation, ‘I saw and dealt with racism…’

Previously, a GiveSendGo was launched by Wells’ friend Warren Hudson’s family to help his friends who were allegedly being targeted by “race baiters.”

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“Since Nolan's death, Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, Morgan Seymour, and many others have been inundated with death threats, threats of violence, and defamation. They have been falsely and wrongly blamed by individuals online and in the media of either directly or indirectly having a hand in Nolan's death. Most of them could not even attend their own best friend's funeral,” the page reads.

The page accused Al Sharpton, Ben Crump, and others of continuing to “invent and spread false narratives and lies with no accountability.”