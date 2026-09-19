Did Pat McAfee smoke weed during ESPN show? All we know amid scrutiny over viral video

Pat McAfee has established his ESPN program by maintaining his distinctive and unconventional approach. However, an incident occurring during Thursday's transmission garnered heightened scrutiny regarding the former professional football player.

Pat McAfee's openness about his marijuana use resurfaced after a video showed him seemingly smoking during his ESPN show. (The Pat McAfee Show)

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A clip is doing rounds on social media, seemingly showing that McAfee is smoking something during The Pat McAfee Show. With this, speculations have raised that he was consuming marijuana. However, the recorded video offered no visual evidence of McAfee engaging in inhalation, and no validation has been established regarding his consumption of weed.

‘ESPN has no control,’ Netizens react to Pat McAfee's viral video

Meanwhile, several people on X reacted to the video, with one saying: “ESPN has no control over the content of his show.”

“Can’t lie if a black man did this our community would be in an uproar,” another wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “What are they going to do, fire him? lol. They already fired everyone to get him,” a third user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What are they going to do, fire him? lol. They already fired everyone to get him,” a third user said. {{/usCountry}}

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‘Little sage never hurt nobody,’ McAfee reacts

McAfee addressed the speculations on X with a concise humorous remark, and then redirecting the conversation toward the Buffalo Bills' triumph against the Detroit Lions while using witty terminology.

“Little sage never hurt nobody,” McAfee said. “Also This Buffalo Bills team came out on fire in their new home. just smoking the Lions in all phases Josh Allen's numbers this year might be Biblical. is this the year Buffalo wins the whole damn thing?”

He refrained from explicitly specifying the nature of the object that appeared to be in his possession within the widely circulated video content.

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Pat McAfee's history of consuming marijuana

McAfee has made public statements regarding his consumption of marijuana in previous instances. In February 2024, during his participation in the All the Smoke podcast, he was questioned about his methods for managing adversity and sustaining his concentration.

"I smoke a lot of weed," McAfee stated. "I do. I think that's a massive piece of it for me."

McAfee's latest video generated divided opinions across multiple social media channels, with some viewers voicing objection to the evident smoking observed during an ESPN transmission, while others dismissed the incident as trivial.

ESPN has declined to release any official commentary concerning Thursday's extensively-shared video, and McAfee is expected to return to his broadcasting responsibilities Friday following Buffalo's victory against Detroit.

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